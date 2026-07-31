CM Tirath Yatra scheme to also cover Vrindavan, Khatu Shyam

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has announced the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, under which the state government will facilitate free pilgrimages to Khatu Shyam, Salasar, Vrindavan and Rishikesh from August 1.

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The government will bear the entire cost, including transportation from devotees’ homes, boarding, lodging and return travel. Mann made the announcement while participating in the “Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv De Naam” programme in Mohali.

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He said the scheme already covers pilgrimages to the Golden Temple, Anandpur Sahib, Haridwar and Rishikesh. “The evil designs of divisive forces trying to divide people on sectarian lines can never succeed in Punjab,” Mann said.