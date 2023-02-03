Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to aid of ex-hockey player Paramjit Kumar

Faridkot, February 2
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come to the rescue of 30-year-old Paramjit Kumar, a daily wage earner, who was part of the Indian Junior Hockey team in 2007 that won medals five times.
The son of a gardener, he started practising the sport at Asia’s largest sports institute Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, when he was 12. But he was lost into oblivion after a hand injury in 2012. For the last 10 years, he has been working as a daily wage earner in Faridkot. After one of his friends advised Paramjit to upload his story on social media, the CM took notice and was invited him at his residence in Chandigarh. At his meeting, the CM assured him of giving a job in the Sports Department to train the new generation of hockey players in the Malwa region, said Paramjit.
For the last about five years, the 1992-born player is now loading and unloading rice and wheat sacks from trucks in Faridkot to eke out a living for his five-year-old son and wife.
