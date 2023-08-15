Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will distribute cheques to flood-affected farmers from across the state after hoisting the National Flag during the state-level Independence Day event at Patiala tomorrow. The CM will distribute cheques as part of the state-level relief for the affected farmers.

The government has started receiving estimates of losses from the respective DCs, following a special girdawari by the Agriculture Department.

“The CM will distribute cheques to farmers who have been called to Patiala for the Independence Day function,” said a senior official.

The government had last week urged a Central team to relax the norms for increasing disaster relief for victims as it pegged the losses due to the recent floods at over Rs 1,300 crore.

The seven-member inter-ministerial Central team was on a visit to the flood-hit areas of Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur, Jalandhar and Rupnagar for assessing the losses.

Officials said the CM has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that there is no shortfall in the state disaster response fund (SDRF) and only a change in the norms for compensating the damage is required so that the losses can be fully compensated.

Patiala IG MS Chinna and Patiala SSP Varun Sharma have been keeping a vigil in the wake of high-profile visits at the state-level function.

“We have deputed ample security in and around the venue of the event at Polo Ground and also around Circuit House where the CM will be staying,” the SSP said.

