CM writes to SGPC over Gurbani telecast

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today wrote to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, urging him to allow telecast of Gurbani from Harmandar Sahib from multiple platforms and channels.

The letter comes two days after the Chief Minister made a similar video appeal. The SGPC had rejected his offer.

In the letter, Mann reiterated the government was also ready to bear the expense of Gurbani telecast. “It is important the message of Gurbani reaches all corners of the world. Instead of restricting its telecast through one medium, let us use all social media platforms to telecast it,” reads the letter.