Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's brother Dr Manohar Singh to file twin nominations

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 27
Dr Manohar Singh, brother of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, has revolted against Congress candidate MLA Gurpreet Singh GP and announced to contest the Assembly poll from Bassi Pathana segment.
Dr Manohar said he would file two nominations tomorrow, one as a Congress candidate and another as an Independent. He claimed that he has been assured Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana as the party has ignored “one family, one ticket” norm and kin of other leaders have also been allotted tickets. — OC
