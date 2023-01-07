 Punjab CM's discretionary grant Rs 5 cr, ministers to get Rs 1.5 cr each : The Tribune India

Cabinet nod to fill posts in Milkfed | DPI (Colleges) rechristened

Bhagwant Mann



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, today gave its approval to the policy of disbursement of discretionary grants of the CM and his Cabinet colleagues.

Zira protest raised at meeting

  • The issue of ongoing protests at Zira by villagers surrounding the bioethanol plant was also discussed at the meeting
  • Sources say the issue was raised by Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar
  • He reportedly said the standoff was not good for the future of the state as it would turn away investment
  • Two other ministers also asked CM Mann to resolve the issue at the earliest

While the CM will get Rs 5 crore to be spent this year, the ministers will get Rs 1.50 crore.

Ever since the AAP government was formed, the discretionary grants were not given to the ministers. The Chief Minister used to get Rs 10 crore as discretionary grant, while the ministers Rs 5 crore per annum.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to filling of 500 posts of group C and D in Milkfed and its affiliated milk unions through direct recruitment. The Cabinet also approved to strengthen the school management committees by allowing them to recruit 14,000 persons for their maintenance, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema told reporters after the meeting.

“Under this scheme, funds will be provided for sanitation, cleanliness, security and smooth administration of the school campuses. This will help the managements to run the schools in a smooth manner to impart quality education to students,” he said.

In another decision, the Cabinet also gave its nod to amend the education qualification for the direct recruitment and promotion to post of sister tutor in the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Technical (Group B) Service Rules, 2018, of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

As per decision, M.Sc (Nursing) will be the qualification for the direct recruitment for the post. Likewise, for the promotion, 10-year experience as staff nurse (Group C), along with qualification of BSc (Nursing), will be mandatory.

The Cabinet also decided to change the name of Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges), Punjab, to the Directorate of Higher Education, Punjab. Accordingly the nomenclature to the post of Director, Public Instructions (Colleges), will also be changed to Director, Higher Education, Punjab.

To further streamline the education system, the Cabinet also decided to amend sub-rule 4 of Rule 13 of the Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, with inclusion of two other members in the School Management Committees. One member will be a social worker residing in the vicinity of a school and one member be an educationist.

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to amend the Punjab Educational Service (School and Inspection General Cadre) Group ‘A’ Service Rules, 2018, the Punjab Educational Service (School and Inspection Border Area) Group ‘A’ Service Rules, 2018, the Punjab Educational Service (School and Inspection General Cadre) Group ‘B’ Service Rules, 2018, and the Punjab Educational Service (School and Inspection Border Area) Group’B’ Service Rules, 2018, with the change in qualification for the direct recruitment to the post of principal and headmasters to enable the agriculture masters to apply for the direct recruitment.

The Cabinet also gave nod for filling 150 posts of peons in Punjab Civil Secretariat and 23 posts of chowkidars by way of transfer for the smooth functioning of the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

The Cabinet also gave approval to dissolve the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) after absorption of 44 employees on the vacant posts lying in zila parishads/panchayat samitis by creating a dying cadre.

The Cabinet also approved Annual Administrative Reports of Social Security, Women & Child Development Department and Water Resources Department for 2021-2022 and 2020-21.

