CM Bhagwant Mann's home district Sangrur tops Punjab in farm fires

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 16

Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has surpassed the previous year’s farm fire record. The district, which is topping the state in terms of farm fires events reported this year, has so far witnessed 5,352 incidents of stubble burning, while 5,239 incidents of farm fire were reported from October 1 to November 30 in 2022.

Sangrur has a poor track record. As per the data shared by the Punjab Report Sensing Centre (PRSC) in Ludhiana, Sangrur district has been topping the state in farm fire incidents for the past seven years. Despite strict checks and penalties, the district which offers the highest production of paddy in the state, also has the highest paddy residue burning cases.

Seeds being procured from other states While some farmers have already shifted to short-duration rice varieties, others are managing to procure seeds of long-duration varieties from neighbouring states. —GS Mangat, Additional director of research, Punjab agricultural university

A recent study of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), which flagged the issue of rapid depletion of groundwater level in five central districts of Punjab, particularly Sangrur, has found that a sizeable area (40%) is under long-duration varieties, i.e. Pausa Peeli Pusa and similar others.

GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research at the PAU, said, “There is a misperception, especially in the central parts of Punjab, that the long-duration variety of paddy, Pusa-44, is more profitable and gives a higher yield. Some farmers have already shifted to short-duration varieties after the government banned the sale of long duration variety seeds in the state. But some still manage to procure seeds of long duration varieties such as PUSA from neighbouring states.”

While PAU developed short duration paddy variety PR 126, which takes 123 days (transplantation takes 95 to 105 days) to mature if the crops are grown through the DSR technique. There are also savings on pesticides and labour. Pusa-44, on the other hand, matures in about 160 days.

The harvesting of paddy crops often gets delayed, usually in the first or second week of November, in Sangrur due to sowing of the long-duration paddy varieties.

This leaves very little time for the farmers to manage the paddy residue and maintain the field for sowing wheat crop in the ideal window period of November 1 to November 20. This shortage of time often triggers incidents of farm fires in the region.

#Agriculture #Bhagwant Mann #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Sangrur