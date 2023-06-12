 CMS Loot: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues : The Tribune India

CMS Loot: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

‘Loopholes’ in security set-up | Hunt on for robbers

The cash van of the CMS, used by the robbers to escape, was later found abandoned near Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana. Tribune Photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 11

As the whole drama around the Rs 8.25 crore heist from the office of a cash management company in Rajguru Nagar is still unfolding, the police top brass on Sunday claimed to have achieved vital clues with the seizure of the get-away vehicle (cash van). It was reportedly abandoned by the robbers near Mullanpur Dakha, around 15 km from the city.

The police also seized three .12 bore guns from inside the cash van, said to have been issued to security personnel deputed to safeguard the money.

Talking to the media, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “According to the company staff present at the office at the time of the loot, a group of 8-10 persons, some masked and one or two possibly armed, barged into the office of CMS in the Aman Park area at around midnight. They decamped with a huge amount of cash lying in the open as the process of counting the currency was still on,” said the CP.

The suspects struck around 1.30 am and remained inside the company premises for a little more than an hour. However, the police were intimated about the heist only at around 7.00 am when the tied-up employees managed to come out and use the phones.

Based on the interrogation of the staff, the police suspect that there was a woman among the robbers as somebody claimed to have heard a female’s voice during the period the cash was being stuffed into the bags by them.

Sidhu said the police had found several loopholes in the security arrangements and the general set-up of such a place where a huge amount of cash is kept at all times, either in the currency chest (strong room), cash vans or even in the open. He did not rule out the involvement of someone (insider) who was familiar with routine and working at the CMS office.

The CP continued, “Surprisingly, cash looted by the robbers was lying in the open and had not been shifted to the strong room, which was found intact. None of the two (armed) security guards reacted when the suspects made their entry to the office. All sensors and alarms were cut off at the time of crime as if the robbers had rehearsed the operation in advance.”

Further, the company management had not taken seriously the observation made months ago by the local officials that the office site was unsuitable from a security point of view and no attempt was apparently made either to shift the office to a suitable place or comprehensively review the security arrangements.

