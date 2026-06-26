DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / CM's 'mask' defence lame afterthought: Cong

CM's 'mask' defence lame afterthought: Cong

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
Advertisement
Punjab Congress leaders on Thursday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claim of a "prosthetic mask" being used to hide the identify of the person in the controversial video was a “lame afterthought”.
Advertisement

Reacting to the CM's claim on Thursday that a prosthetic mask and sunglasses were used to hide the real identity of the person in the video, PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring said Mann was "defending the indefensible".

Advertisement

“The CM must resign immediately and appear before the Akal Takht. He is both guilty and defiant and the more he shows his defiance, the more his guilt is established, and people are getting convinced that he has a lot to hide,” Warring added.

Advertisement

The Congress leader ridiculed Mann’s defence of someone wearing a mask to look like him. “I won’t be surprised if Mann comes with some other lame defence tomorrow,” he said, while remarking that the CM’s advisers were taking him for a ride with silly and funny defences like today’s.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the state government attempted to orchestrate a cover-up through a fabricated forensic report in connection with the controversial video purportedly showing the CM committing sacrilege.

Advertisement

Bajwa said the alleged effort to procure a false forensic report has completely demolished the government’s defence and strengthened public belief that the individual seen in the viral video was indeed Mann. Instead of coming clean and allowing an impartial investigation, the government allegedly chose to manipulate evidence and manufacture a narrative to shield the CM from accountability.

He said the controversy was no longer limited to the sacrilege allegations in the video. It has now escalated into a far more serious issue involving an alleged conspiracy to obstruct justice, suppress facts and mislead the people of Punjab.

Bajwa also demanded a high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting or retired high court judge to uncover the full truth behind the episode and identify every individual involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts