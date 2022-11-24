CM’s Principal Secretary A Venu Prasad testifies in case against Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 23

Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary A Venu Prasad and Karnesh Sharma, MD, Tourism Corporation Ltd, today recored testimony in a complaint case filed by ex-DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on the charges of causing obstruction in official duty.

In his statement, Prasad, said, “I have not been able to locate file or as to how and where it’s lost. No written report has been received till date by the department concerned.”