CM’s Principal Secretary A Venu Prasad testifies in case against Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Ludhiana, November 23
Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary A Venu Prasad and Karnesh Sharma, MD, Tourism Corporation Ltd, today recored testimony in a complaint case filed by ex-DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on the charges of causing obstruction in official duty.
In his statement, Prasad, said, “I have not been able to locate file or as to how and where it’s lost. No written report has been received till date by the department concerned.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt
Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...
Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba
The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...
This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium
Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosts a bir...