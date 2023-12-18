Punjab Diary: CM Bhagwant Mann's 'surprise' visit...hardly!

Gurdaspur: CM Bhagwant Mann’s surprise visits to government offices don’t really surprise anyone. The top brass of the district administration is privy to his schedule, though it is another matter that officers are asked to keep this information secret till the CM actually arrives on the scene. So, the next time we hear that the CM is on a ‘surprise’ visit, it is not really a surprise. In fact, journalists who are on the right side of the district administration are tipped off, and they reach the scene much before the CM starts his visit — so much for surprises!

Raising the ‘Bar’

Amritsar: Former IG and Amritsar (North) MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh’s decision to contest for the post of executive member of the Amritsar Bar Association has become the talk of town. Though the AAP leader won with over 400 votes polled in his favour, members of the bar association failed to understand why the MLA was in the fray for a relatively humble post. “Wonder what’s on his mind!” mused a lawyer.

Basic amenities missing

Jalandhar: With the civic body poll likely to be held next month, politicians are competing with each other to raise the issues affecting the masses. BJP leader Arjun Trehan visited Choti Baradari-I and discussed the clean water supply problem. Trehan posed with members of the Choti Baradari-I Welfare Society, displaying dirty ‘potable’ water.

