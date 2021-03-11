CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Sidhu Moosewala's family cover-up for failures: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for paying “lip sympathy” to the bereaved family of Sidhu Moosewala by visiting it under heavy security cover five days after the murder.

Chugh said such cosmetic exercises by the Chief Minister were simply a cover-up after the Punjab Police had miserably failed to arrest the culprits. “The Chief Minister first committed a harakiri when he ordered withdrawal of security cover to Moosewala and now was covering up his government’s failure to nab the culprits,” he said.

Chugh said the CM made light of the entire exercise also because before going to Moosewala’s house in Mansa he chose to go to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take his permission.

#sidhu moosewala #tarun chugh