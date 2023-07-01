Co-operative society raided over sale of low-quality potash

Faridkot, June 30
Agriculture Department officials conducted an inspection of a multipurpose co-operative society here after farmers lodged a complaint with the minister about the sale of poor quality gypsum and potash by the society.
The society at Chahal and Bir Sikhawala village was formed with an aim to undertake multifarious activities for economic and social development of its member farmers.
The members of the team said in view of the complaints, the samples of the gypsum and potash were taken and would be sent for laboratory testing.
