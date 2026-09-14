Coal crunch, high demand trigger power cuts in Punjab

The recent power cuts in Punjab, following restricted coal supply and reduced generation, have once again raised the issue of dependence on thermal power.

While the Punjab Government blames the Centre for the curtailed coal supply, the pan-India coal shortage and a lack of planning during the monsoon have aggravated the problem. Experts said the states and plants that failed to maintain adequate coal reserves were among the first to face reduced power production.

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Current scenario in Punjab

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Power consumers, including farmers, across various categories are up in arms against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) over scheduled and unscheduled power cuts that are making life difficult for the industrial sector and domestic consumers. Electricity demand continues to remain high due to a weak monsoon. Further, curtailed coal supplies and low coal stocks have deepened the power crisis in Punjab.

Perturbed by the situation, some industrial associations met Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond today. “There are unscheduled cuts ranging from three to four hours every day. Our double shifts have already stopped due to power cuts and we are paying labourers despite there being no work, adding to our losses,” rued industrialists.

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The power crisis has been compounded by rising technical faults and tripping of overloaded feeders. Industry representatives feel that free power to various categories has increased demand because of the excessive use of cooling appliances. Power demand remains above 16,000 MW amid the prevailing hot and humid weather, but in-house generation remains low, adding to the problem.

India’s coal crisis

Heavy rainfall in coal-producing states, including Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, has disrupted mining operations and slowed the movement of coal to thermal plants. The uneven monsoon has also driven up power demand, primarily for air-conditioning. Hot and humid conditions have increased the use of air-conditioners and other cooling equipment, forcing thermal generators to burn more coal.

Distribution firms hit hard

The situation has hit power distribution companies the hardest, as they have been purchasing electricity at rates as high as Rs 14 per unit to meet seasonal demand while supplying it at fixed tariffs, and in some cases free of charge, to certain categories of consumers. This gap between power purchase costs and supply tariffs is putting severe pressure on their finances.

Power utilities are being forced to buy expensive electricity from the market as several thermal power plants are operating below capacity because of a severe shortage of domestic coal caused by strikes, heavy rains in coal-producing regions and other operational issues.

Most affected states

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have purchased expensive electricity from the short-term open market or overdrew power from the national grid, attracting penalties of up to Rs 14 per unit.

Reduced supplies

Minister Sond claimed that a severe national coal shortage has deepened the power crisis in the state, with power generation falling by 1,500 MW and major thermal plants being forced to operate at reduced capacity. Reduced coal supplies from the Centre have affected the Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo thermal plants.

The plant load factor (PLF) of the Lehra Mohabbat thermal plant during the three-month period from June to August was 55.8 per cent, while that of the Ropar thermal plant was 45 per cent. For September, the PLF of Lehra Mohabbat stands at 46 per cent and that of Ropar at 31 per cent. Only the Goindwal plant is operating at full capacity. This is despite the fact that coal stock at the state-run thermal plants is 116 per cent of the normative level. The strike by contract workers affected operations and forced the shutdown of units.