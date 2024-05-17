Malerkotla: ‘Coffee mugs’ for voters

Malerkotla, May 16
Spreading awareness on voting through coffee mugs is the latest venture of the Malerkotla administration.
‘Mera pehla vote desh layee’, ‘Chonan da parv desh da garv’, are the slogans printed on mugs. A helpline number for making enquiries about the election process, 1950, has also been printed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday