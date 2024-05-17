Malerkotla: ‘Coffee mugs’ for voters

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 16

Spreading awareness on voting through coffee mugs is the latest venture of the Malerkotla administration.

‘Mera pehla vote desh layee’, ‘Chonan da parv desh da garv’, are the slogans printed on mugs. A helpline number for making enquiries about the election process, 1950, has also been printed.

