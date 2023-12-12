Cold claims life of 70-yr-old man

Abohar, December 11
Bholu, 70, was found dead under the shed of a shop in the old grain market on Monday. It is believed that he died due to the cold weather since the temperature last night was 13 degrees Celsius.
The deceased belonged to Rajasthan and had come here about six months ago after reportedly being abandoned by his family.
