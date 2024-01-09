Cold conditions continue in Punjab and Haryana, fog at several places

Chandigarh, January 9
Cold weather conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana, on Tuesday, with the morning fog again reducing visibility levels at several places.
Gurdaspur in Punjab and Narnaul in Haryana reeled from the biting chill, recording minimum temperatures of 6°C each, the Met office said in a weather report.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a night temperature of 6.7°C; Bathinda, Pathankot and Patiala at 7°C each; and Ludhiana at 7.6°C.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2°C.
In Haryana, the minimum temperature in Ambala was 6.7°C and in Karnal and Bhiwani was 7.2°C each.
During the past few days, day temperatures in the region have witnessed a sharp decrease, hovering a few notches below normal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status
It comes 8 years after the BJP-led NDA government sought to ...
Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag
Suchana Seth was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Et...
‘Suchana Seth was not happy …’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light
Police said her divorce proceedings have been finalised, and...
Maldives tourism body condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calls India 'closest neighbour'
Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of...