Cold conditions continue in Punjab and Haryana, fog at several places

PTI

Chandigarh, January 9

Cold weather conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana, on Tuesday, with the morning fog again reducing visibility levels at several places.

Gurdaspur in Punjab and Narnaul in Haryana reeled from the biting chill, recording minimum temperatures of 6°C each, the Met office said in a weather report.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a night temperature of 6.7°C; Bathinda, Pathankot and Patiala at 7°C each; and Ludhiana at 7.6°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2°C.

In Haryana, the minimum temperature in Ambala was 6.7°C and in Karnal and Bhiwani was 7.2°C each.

During the past few days, day temperatures in the region have witnessed a sharp decrease, hovering a few notches below normal.

