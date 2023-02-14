Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, February 14

Cold conditions continued to prevail in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

Bathinda in Punjab registered a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the Met office here said in a report.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius while that in Ludhiana at 9.6 degrees.

Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 7.1 degrees, Faridkot 7 degrees and Gurdaspur 8 degrees, the report said.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Hisar was two notches below normal at 7.1 degrees.

The minimum temperatures in Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa were recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, 8.5 degrees, 8.8 degrees, 9.3 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.