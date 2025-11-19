A sharp drop in temperatures has swept across large parts of the country, making mid-November feel more like the peak of winter.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures have remained below normal on nearly every day of the month so far.

Across several regions, night temperatures have been 2°C to 6°C below normal, and the IMD expects them to stay between “below normal” and “normal” over the next five days.

North India shivers through unusually cold November

North India is experiencing an exceptionally chilly start to the winter season. Delhi is battling hazardous air quality, the city recorded its earliest single-digit minimum temperature in 11 years. Since November 15, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi temperatures have not risen above 10°C at night.

Despite a marginal rise of about 1°C in the past 24 hours, the IMD noted that temperatures remain “appreciably below normal” in many locations.

The IMD forecasts shallow to moderate fog on Wednesday, followed by mostly clear skies with morning fog from November 20 to 24. According to Skymet meteorologist Mahesh Palawat, temperatures may fall further after the city receives rain in the coming days.

Cold wave conditions spread beyond the North

The chill has extended far beyond northern India. Mumbai woke up to a surprisingly cold morning on Wednesday. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed across parts of central Maharashtra and western Madhya Pradesh, and the IMD expects isolated cold wave conditions to continue until Wednesday.

Minimum temperatures also remained five notches below normal in regions, including Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, western Madhya Pradesh, as well as pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

A brief respite may be on the way. The IMD predicts a 2°C to 3°C rise in minimum temperatures over northwest and east India over the next four days before they stabilize.

Foggy East, rain-soaked South

In eastern India, shallow to moderate fog is expected across all districts of West Bengal through November 21, likely reducing visibility even as nighttime temperatures inch upward. Dry conditions are predicted for the rest of the week.

Southern states, meanwhile, are preparing for more rain. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu until November 24 and over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until Saturday.