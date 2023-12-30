Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 29

The city residents witnessed another chilly day with maximum temperature coming down to 15.6° Celsius on Friday.

According to the Agri-Met Department of the regional station of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Bathinda, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15.6°C and minimum temperature was 7°C on Friday.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.2°C and minimum temperature was 9°C. The chilly weather has led to rise in cases of seasonal flu and common cold.

Health activist Dr Vitul K Gupta said during the low temperature conditions and extreme winters, cases of viral infection tend to rise. Besides, cases of hypertension, cardiovascular event, stroke and myocardial infarction (heart attack) also increase.

The weather department warned of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places in Punjab, and dense to very dense fog at most places over the next four to five days. The cold conditions in the region have aggravated winter woes for the people.

