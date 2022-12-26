Cold wave hits vegetable growth in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, December 25

The cold wave with intense fog has started affecting the growth of vegetables. At some places, vegetables have started showing signs of rotting. Agriculture Department officers have been advising growers to do light irrigation.

Advising growers We are advising vegetable growers to do light irrigation. For any urgent need, growers can contact our field officers any time. Harbans Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer

“After suffering heavy loss due to Covid, I did not grow any vegetable for around two years. This year, I took loan from a money lender and sowed some vegetables. But the cold wave has made things worse. If the weather remain the same for more days, I will suffer huge losses,” said a grower from Malerkotla.

While talking to The Tribune, growers from various villages of Malerkotla and Sangrur said that the majority of them are landless and have taken land on annual lease. The rate of annual lease has also increased this year to Rs 65,000-70,000 per acre. Two years back, the rate was Rs 55,000-60,000.

“Like me, the majority of growers are landless and take land on annual lease. Apart from increase in lease rate, the input costs of almost all vegetables have also increased. But rates of vegetables are not increasing as many have started bringing vegetables from other states. Like farmers, the Punjab Government should announce some financial aid for veggie growers also,” said Kulwant Singh, a grower from Sangrur.

Mahmood Akhtar Shad, president, Farmers’ Federation, Malerkotla, said that cold weather had affected the growth of various veggies. He requested the state government to announce financial assistance for vegetable growers.

“Most vegetable growers are under debt. The Punjab Government should announce special financial aid to growers and implement some proper marketing policy also,” he demanded.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Sangrur, Harbans Singh said that their officers were providing guidance to veggie growers. “We are telling veggie growers to do light irrigation. For any urgent need, growers can contact our officers any time,” he said.

#Agriculture #Sangrur