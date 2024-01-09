Cold wave raises farmers’ hopes of bumper wheat crop this season

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, January 8

The prevailing cold wave in the region has brought an optimistic outlook for wheat farmers, fuelling expectations of a bumper harvest in the upcoming Rabi season.

With the northern region experiencing a prolonged cold wave, experts and farmers in major wheat-producing states, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are anticipating a bumper wheat yield.

The extended cold spell is seen as a catalyst for accelerated wheat crop growth, fostering hopes of increased yields, especially in Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Agriculture scientists note the absence of yellow rust, indicating the overall robust health of the crop.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions continuing over North India for the next 24 hours.

Experts attribute the below-normal temperatures to a positive impact on various crops, particularly wheat. The cold weather provides the necessary chill factor for optimal crop development. Agriculture and weather experts estimate that the reduced day temperatures, along with a break in foggy conditions, are conducive to wheat crop which normally requires, approximately 14°C to 15°C during this phase.

Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-Indian Institute for Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) in Karnal, expressed optimism about the current conditions.

He said: “The prevailing cold conditions are very favourable for wheat crop and the crop is in excellent health at this stage. Even the light rain predicted by the IMD in the next couple of days could prove more beneficial for the crop as wet cold is always better than the dry cold for wheat.”

“Following a comprehensive field survey of wheat sowing belts across the country, there are as of now no reports or signs of yellow rust or any other diseases,” he said, adding that the IIWBR has issued an advisory to farmers, urging them to monitor weather closely and consider light irrigation.

According to experts, the ongoing intense cold not only aids in the growth of the wheat crop but also enhances germination in lateral varieties. Dr SS Gosal, VC, PAU, emphasised the ideal conditions for wheat crop. He noted that the present temperatures are around 7-8°C lower than the normal average of last 53 years.

However, he cautioned about the potential negative impact of an extended spell of cloudy and foggy weather, stressing the crop’s need for sunlight. Also, farmers growing mustard and vegetables have been advised to undertake light irrigation to mitigate the impact of the cold weather.

Scientists from the IIWBR Karnal are hopeful that the country’s wheat production, as predicted by the government, will reach an unprecedented 114 million tonnes.