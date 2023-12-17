Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, December 17
Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Gurdaspur recording a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department report.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Faridkot and Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report stated.
The mercury settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 7.1 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.4 degrees Celsius and Narnaul 7.6 degrees Celsius.
Ambala recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius and Kurukshetra 8.3 degrees Celsius.
In Chandigarh, the common Capital of the two states, the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM
Says roadmap for 25 years ready, working on goals of $5 tril...
3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist
PM running away from debate: Congress, TMC
Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects
Centre stalling funding for state: Punjab CM