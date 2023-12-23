Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, December 23

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Bathinda being the coldest place with the minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar recorded respective minimum temperatures of 9.2, 8.6 and 11 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Faridkot recorded their minimum temperatures of 12.9, 6.5 and 10.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Karnal recorded a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius, while Fatehabad's minimum temperature was six degrees Celsius.

Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Ambala and Narnaul recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 6.5, 8, 9, 10.5 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius.