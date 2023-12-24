Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar coldest in region

Chandigarh, December 24
Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday.
While Balsamand in Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius, it was followed by Bhiwani (6.2 degrees Celsius) and Jhajjar (6.7 degrees Celsius).
According to the Meteorological Department’s weather report, Karnal recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, cold weather prevailed in Bathinda, which recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar and Ludhiana also experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.2 degrees Celsius and 6.6 degrees Celsius.
Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded identical minimum temperatures of 7 degrees Celsius each, officials said.
