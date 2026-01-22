Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hoshiarpur coldest at 3.3°C

Cold weather conditions persisted in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur reeling at a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Hoshiarpur was the coldest place in Punjab, according to the MeT department here.

Biting cold prevailed in Amritsar, too, which recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda recorded a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur registered a low of 5 degrees while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 4.4 degrees and 5.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani reeled under biting cold, recording a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's minimum settled at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 7.8 degrees, while Rohtak and Narnaul registered respective minimums of 6.8 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius.