DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hoshiarpur coldest at 3.3°C

Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hoshiarpur coldest at 3.3°C

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.8°C

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Passengers wait for a train amid dense fog and cold wather at the Amritsar railway station on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Cold weather conditions persisted in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur reeling at a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Hoshiarpur was the coldest place in Punjab, according to the MeT department here.

Advertisement

Biting cold prevailed in Amritsar, too, which recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda recorded a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Gurdaspur registered a low of 5 degrees while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 4.4 degrees and 5.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani reeled under biting cold, recording a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's minimum settled at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Ambala recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 7.8 degrees, while Rohtak and Narnaul registered respective minimums of 6.8 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts