Collapsed boundary walls, sunk floors common sight in schools

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 17

Floods have wreaked havoc on the schools in the Lohian block of Jalandhar district. While the water had receded from some schools of the area on Monday, when teachers reached the schools to inspect the premises, they found collapsed boundary walls, damaged washrooms and sunk floors, apart from stench and filth.

A teacher said it was unsafe for students to study at the school he taught at. The water made available for consumption was not fit for drinking, he added.

28 Sangrur Schools to remain shut Students in 28 flood-affected villages of Sangrur district will not be able to attend school as these will continue to remain closed till further orders

Based on a report of the District Education Officer, the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner on Monday ordered the closure of schools to prevent any danger to students’ lives

Some of the schools of the block remain inaccessible but the situation is expected to improve in a couple of days.

The boundary walls of Government Primary School (GPS), Bara Jodh Singh, were found collapsed today and the toilets were not fit for use. The walls of the school had collapsed in the 2019 floods as well and were later rebuilt by Good Samaritans. The situation was similar in GPS Gidderpindi and GPS Madala, where part of the boundary walls had collapsed.

Teachers found lowered plinth level (sunk floors) at GPS Madala Channa. “The classrooms are not safe anymore for students,” a teacher said.

GPS Mundi Shehrian remains inaccessible. The school had no boundary wall on one side after it collapsed during the 2019 floods.

“The future is uncertain. Water is still there and there are chances of greater damage this time than in 2019,” an Education Department official said.

Deputy District Education Officer Munish Sharma, who visited affected schools today, said the authorities would try to ensure that schools are provided aid at the earliest.