College head recalls Kate Forbes' close association with Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 16

Kate Forbes, who is emerging as the frontrunner for the position of First Minister of Scotland after Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation, has a close connection with the industrial city of Ludhiana. She had spent nearly five years in the city as a child.

Kate’s father managed finances at CMCH

The family of Dr Abi M Thomas, Principal of Christian Dental College, Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), has close relations with the Forbes’ family. “We are close to the Forbes’ family and Kate was in India last month and also visited us. She was here to visit the places close to her heart,” said Dr Thomas.

He added that the Forbes’ family lived in India for a brief period and Kate’s father was voluntarily managing the finances of the CMCH. “While in India, she studied at St Thomas School,” said Dr Thomas.

“We are happy and delighted over the news of Kate being the successor of Sturgeon and we know she will give her best and live up to the expectations of the people,” he said.

Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, Principal of the CMCH, recalled that Kate’s father was working in the finance department of the hospital and they were staying inside the hospital premises. They were here for four-five years and moved back in 2004, he said.

“My children, Kate and her siblings all were friends and used to go to school and play in the evening together. I knew the family during its brief stay here. I know her because of her friendship with my children,” said

Dr Pandian.

Dr William Bhatti, Director, CMCH, said he was happy over the progress of the “little girl, who used to study here in a school and lived in the city and has a close connection with the CMCH”.

“I only remember that her father worked for a brief period at the CMCH. We wish her all the best for the responsibility she will be shouldering,” said Dr William.