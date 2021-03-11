Sangrur: College staff sans salary for 3 years

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 28

Without salaries for the last 35 months, all 103 staff members of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, an autonomous college, along with members of the BKU (Ugrahan,) have started an indefinite protest in front of the Lehra SDM office. An employee had also committed suicide some days ago, but still the government did not release salaries of the college staff.

On March 29 evening, a clerk of the college allegedly died by suicide in the office.

The employees, along with the BKU (Ugrahan), had protested after their colleague committed suicide. They had lifted their protest after assurances of immediate release of their salaries.

“But till date, not a single employee has received any salary. All 103 employees have been waiting for their salaries from the last 35 months. On April 21, we reminded the government authorities about their promise to release our salaries. But neither the government has taken any step to release our salaries nor any senior official has come to meet us,” said Kamal Garg, president, joint action committee of the employees.

“We have started an indefinite protest and would intensify our agitation in the coming days,” Garg added.

Lehra SDM Navreet Sekhon did not attend calls despite repeated attempts.