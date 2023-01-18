College staff to observe bandh over demands

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 17

All aided and unaided colleges will observe a complete education bandh on January 18 on a call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Aided and Unaided Colleges following a meeting of Management Federation Punjab, Principals’ Association Punjab, Punjab & Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union and Unaided Colleges Association held on January 9.

Among the main demands of the JAC is rollback of the state government’s decision to conduct admissions in aided and un-aided colleges through a common central portal from the session 2023-24. SM Sharma, general secretary, Management Federation, said, “Our other demands include withdrawal of the decision to reduce the retirement age of college teachers from 60 to 58 years, which is in violation of service rules and retention of 95 per cent grant to colleges.”

Khushvinder Kumar of the Principals’ Association said the colleges had already been going through financial difficulties due to low enrolment and the government has reduced it further.