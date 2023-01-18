College staff to observe bandh over demands

Patiala, January 17
All aided and unaided colleges will observe a complete education bandh on January 18 on a call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Aided and Unaided Colleges following a meeting of Management Federation Punjab, Principals’ Association Punjab, Punjab & Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union and Unaided Colleges Association held on January 9.
Among the main demands of the JAC is rollback of the state government’s decision to conduct admissions in aided and un-aided colleges through a common central portal from the session 2023-24. SM Sharma, general secretary, Management Federation, said, “Our other demands include withdrawal of the decision to reduce the retirement age of college teachers from 60 to 58 years, which is in violation of service rules and retention of 95 per cent grant to colleges.”
Khushvinder Kumar of the Principals’ Association said the colleges had already been going through financial difficulties due to low enrolment and the government has reduced it further.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president