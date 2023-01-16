College students assaulted again

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 15

As the police deputed for protection of students on the premises of BBSB Engineering College were withdrawn, three students of the college, who belong to Bihar, have been assaulted by unknown people.

Those injured were identified as Ravi Shankar, Rohit Kumar and Anand Kumar. They were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment, where doctors discharged them after first-aid.

Last week, 10 to 12 students and security guards were injured in a clash between security guards and students at the same college.

Heavy police force was deployed on the college campus, where more than 700 students from Bihar and other states are residing. Students had also urged Bihar CM to rescue them. The DC and the SSP had ensured them full security.

Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sukhbir Singh said a case had been registered against four unknown assailants and the recording of the CCTV camera installed in front of the main gate of the college was being analysed. He said the police had identified the assailants and they would be arrested soon.

Hrithik, a friend of the injured students, said they were returning to their hostel after shopping. As soon as they came in front of the college gate three or four unknown persons came out of a car and started beating them, he said. After injuring his three friends the assailants fled from the spot, he added.

He alleged that the security personnel posted at the college gate did not come to rescue his friends. As soon as the news spread, students belonging to Bihar gathered on the college campus.

The police personnel were deployed in and around the college campus again.