Colleges, universities and polytechnics in Punjab closed till Sept 3 following heavy rain
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this on X
All colleges, universities and polytechnics in Punjab will remain closed till September 3.
Announcing this on X, Education Minister Harjot Bains said, “Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect. The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities.”
