Collegium recommends six as permanent judges of HC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that six additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court be made permanent judges of that court, saying they “are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges.”

The decision taken by a three-member Collegium of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph on Monday was made public on Tuesday by the Supreme Court which uploaded the Collegium’s resolution on its website.

The additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court recommended to be made permanent judges are: Justice Vikas Bahl, Justice Vikas Suri, Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Justice Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj) Justice Pankaj Jain and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi.

On 19 December last year, the Collegium of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had unanimously recommended these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges. The recommendation, which has the concurrence of the Chief Ministers and the Governors of Punjab and Haryana, was received from the Department of Justice on April 13, 2023.

“Since the current two-year term of one of the additional judges is due to expire on May 24, 2023, the above recommendation may be processed expeditiously,” the Collegium asked the government.