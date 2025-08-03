Colonel Bath assault case: SC to take up petition against transfer of probe to CBI on Monday

The Supreme Court will take up on Monday a petition challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order transferring the probe into the alleged assault of a Colonel by Punjab Police personnel over a parking dispute in March.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was likely to hear the matter relating to the alleged incident, which took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 when Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son were having food at a roadside dhaba in Patiala. Colonel Bath has filed a caveat in the top court to pre-empt any ex-parte orders.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 16 had transferred the probe to the CBI -- two days after it reprimanded the Chandigarh Police over their probe into the matter.

On April 3, the high court assigned the probe to Chandigarh Police and directed them to complete it in four months.

The petitioner alleged that Chandigarh Police "failed" to ensure a free and fair investigation that was conducted by a special investigation team, led by Chandigarh Superintendent of Police.

"The investigation of the instant case was transferred to Chandigarh Police on April 3, 2025, and it is being stated with utmost disappointment that even despite lapse of more than three-and-a-half months of the registration of the FIR and lapse of three months since the investigation has been handed over to Chandigarh Police, neither a single accused has been arrested so far, nor any accused has been associated with the investigation," the petition submitted.

"Moreover, the contention of the petitioner regarding any conscious effort on the part of the investigating agency can be cemented from the fact that no non-bailable warrant, no PO proceeding or any other legal proceeding, which would be indicative of some conscious and sincere effort, has been initiated on the part of the concerned Investigating agency," it alleged.

Colonel Bath has accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son over the parking dispute and sought transfer of the probe to an independent agency, preferably the CBI. He alleged four Inspector-rank officers of Punjab Police and their armed subordinates attacked him and his son without provocation, snatched his ID card and cell phone, and threatened him with a "fake encounter" all in public view and under CCTV camera coverage.