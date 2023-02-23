Come out with ‘white paper’ on economy: LoP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday demanded a “white paper” on Punjab’s economy before the Bhagwant Mann government presents the Budget in the Vidhan Sabha on March 10.

The Congress leader said various economic surveys as well as reports published in the past few months did not present a very rosy picture of the state’s finances while the government continued to claim otherwise.

“In order to put the record straight so that there is no confusion among the people as well as the political parties, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema must come out with a white paper on the state’s finances,” said Bajwa.

The Congress leader said the Centre had already warned Punjab to block the Ayushman Bharat funds as the state government was pumping this money into Aam Aadmi Clinics on the lines of party’s flagship Mohalla Clinic project in Delhi. The Central government told the Mann government in no uncertain terms that the money in the ratio of 60:40 was accorded to state governments under the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, and not in the name of Aam Aadmi Clinics.

“Now this one-upmanship could really cost Punjab’s healthcare system. Similarly, the Rural Development Fund and marketing fee have been reduced which will make Punjab poorer by nearly Rs 3,000 crore,” said Bajwa.

On top of it, the state was facing a mounting debt of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore. Under these circumstances, it was imperative for the government to first come out with a white paper so that people could gauge and assess the real picture of the finances, said Bajwa.