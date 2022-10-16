Coming up, affordable housing policy in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

To provide affordable housing to lower-middle income and lower-income families, and revive the real estate sector in the state, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department will soon come up with a new affordable housing policy, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora.

He said the draft of the new policy had been uploaded on the official website for seeking suggestions from the public.

The department has formulated the "Punjab Affordable Housing Policy-2022".

In the new policy, Arora said, the minimum area for a plotted colony had been fixed at five acres and the minimum area required for group housing was two acres. The saleable area had been increased to 65 per cent as compared to 55 per cent in normal colonies to provide plots at affordable rates to the common man. The saleable area was being given on the total plot area of the project irrespective of any master plan road passing through it.

To reduce the burden on individual plot holders, Arora said, the mandatory provisions for providing schools, dispensaries and other common facilities had been precluded. The CLU, EDC and other charges had also been reduced to 50 per cent of those applicable for a normal colony, but the reduction in charges would not be applicable in the GMADA area.

The maximum plot size had been fixed at 150 sq yd and the maximum flat size 90 sq m. Relaxation was being provided in parking norms to reduce the cost of construction.

He also made it clear that the policy would not be applicable in New Chandigarh and the area required for a new colony in SAS Nagar (Mohali) was 25 acres as per the master plan.

