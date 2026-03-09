Commercial LPG dispatches suspended in Punjab amid global supply crisis

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced the immediate suspension of Non-Domestic Non-Exempted (NDNE) LPG dispatches across Punjab in view of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Advertisement

The move comes amid the intensifying Israel–Iran–US conflict and disruptions in global fuel supplies following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy transit route.

Advertisement

According to official instructions issued to LPG agencies, no new dispatches of NDNE cylinders—both bulk and packed—will be made until further notice. The suspension covers 19-kg commercial cylinders, 47.5-kg cylinders and 425-kg jumbo cylinders.

Advertisement

Sources said the step has been taken to ensure uninterrupted cooking gas supply to nearly 332 million households across the country and to prevent a possible shortage of domestic LPG.

OMCs have also imposed restrictions on domestic refills. Distributors have been instructed not to accept refill bookings from consumers before 25 days of the previous delivery in order to regulate supply.

Advertisement

The suspension is expected to severely affect commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG, including hotels, cafés, restaurants, industrial units using LPG for heating and processing, and catering or event services.

Distributors and bulk consumers have been advised to explore alternative fuel arrangements, as the available LPG stock will be prioritised for domestic households.

LPG agencies have also been directed to manage the limited inventory carefully and ensure judicious distribution of domestic cylinders.

Under the new guidelines, three protocols have been made mandatory for every delivery. Manual or ‘offline’ bookings will no longer be accepted to ensure transparency and prevent hoarding. OTP verification at the consumer’s doorstep will be mandatory to curb diversion of domestic LPG for commercial use.

In addition, distributors have been asked to complete biometric or digital KYC verification of all active consumers to ensure that the fuel reaches legitimate households.

The OMCs have warned that any attempt to exploit the crisis through hoarding or black marketing will invite strict legal action. Agencies have also been directed to ensure strict compliance with the directives and maintain transparency during the ongoing supply disruption.

Sources said the decision was prompted by what officials described as an “unprecedented” disruption in fuel imports due to military strikes on key energy infrastructure across the Middle East.