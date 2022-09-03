Commission agents on strike

Muktsar: Commission agents in Malout shut their business establishments and started an indefinite strike against the government’s decision to reduce the commission to arhtiyas for cotton crop from 2.5% to 1%. TNS
Man hangs from tree, dies
Abohar: Jagtar Singh Gabbar (27) of Bathinda, reportedly ended his life near his in-laws’ house in Maseetan village. His father-in-law, Kartar Singh, said he had come to the village with his 4-year-old daughter on Wednesday. His body was found hanging from a neem tree on Friday. OC
1 held for kidnapping minor
Abohar: The police nabbed Lovepreet Singh of Ruherianwali village for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. A case was registered at the Sadar police station on August 31 under Sections 365 and 366 of the IPC. The victim’s statement would be recorded in a court, the police said. OC
Labourer beaten to death
Abohar: A labourer, Jarnail Singh (60), was reportedly beaten by his neighbour in Rajanwali village. His family took him to the Civil Hospital on Friday, where he was declared dead. Preliminary probe indicated that the cause of the incident was a minor dispute. The police said a case was registered, naming Rakesh Kumar Delu as the suspect. OC
Shrimp farmers block NH
Muktsar: Shrimp farmers blocked the Malout-Bathinda NH against PSPCL. They said PSPCL had recently conducted raids at some shrimp farms, disconnected their power supply and sent penalty notices to them despite the power load being sanctioned as per the requirement of the Department of Fisheries. TNS
Minister opens fuel station
Ropar: Jails and Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated a fuel station — Ujala Fuels — at District Jail here. It has been installed by the Punjab Prisons Development Board and Indian Oil Corporation. He said inmates would work at these stations and security forces would also be present. Training has been imparted.
