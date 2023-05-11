Commission allows foreign medical graduates to do internship in 30 hospitals

Faridkot, May 10

To provide relief to foreign medical graduates (FMGs), the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday released a list of 30 hospitals in the state where they can do internships a period of one year as a one-time relaxation measure.

The FMGs were facing problems in doing their internships as the number of seats in medical colleges of the state is limited. FMGs would be allotted non-teaching hospitals only by state medical councils concerned, reads the NMC’s public notice.

In another relief to the FMGs, the NMC conveyed that the state medical councils would not deny them allotment of medical colleges for doing internships on the basis of their domicile. “An FMG can complete his/her internship from medical college in any state/UT if found eligible otherwise,” the circular reads.

The circular was released following representations by various FMGs and other stakeholders from state medical councils about internship-related issues faced by them due to shortage of seats in medical colleges.

The NMC also clarified that the FMGs who completed the first year of their internship in any medical college would be eligible to complete the remaining year of internship at another medical college in any part of the country.

The provision of two-year internship was applicable only to those FMGs who were in the last year of their medical course and returned to India due to the Covid-19 pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine war. — TNS

