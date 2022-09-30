Committed to farm welfare: PAU VC

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 29

Scores of farmers from the area, Haryana and Rajasthan, visited Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University Regional Centre in Bathinda.

The PAU authorities sold seeds of wheat, mustard, vegetables and grams among others for Rs 17 lakh. Farmers mostly bought new wheat variety PBW 826.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, PAU VC, said, “Farmers should shun stubble-burning and excessive use of urea and pesticides. I am concerned about the farm and social expenses, which need to be curtailed in order to enhance the income and sustainability. Farmers should use organic manure to ensure growth of good bacteria in the soil.”

Dr Gosal said, “We need to conserve groundwater. The PAU is committed to farmers’ welfare and efforts are being made to reduce production losses through processing and value addition.”

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, said new wheat varieties PBW 826, PBW 833 and PBW 872 had been developed for release at the national-level. He exhorted farmers to buy the improved seeds recommended by the university while highlighting the success of PR 126 variety.