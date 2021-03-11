Committed to root out graft, mafia raj: Punjab ministers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Ministers Harpal Cheema, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Lal Chand Kataruchak today said the AAP government is working painstakingly to end corruption and no erring officer or powerful politician will be spared, if found guilty of looting public money.

The trio were responding to allegations of political vendetta and witch-hunt by the Congress leaders against the government.

Addressing the media here today, Cheema reiterated the government’s commitment against corruption and mafia. He said that if the Congress leaders, whose names were cropping up in various scams, were innocent, then they need not fear.

#harbhajan singh eto #harpal cheema