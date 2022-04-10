Committee issues notice to school over sale of books

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 9

The District-Level Fee Regulatory Committee has issued a notice to St Xavier Senior Secondary School here for indulging in sale of books in connivance with private booksellers and publishers.

In the notice issued on April 6, it was stated the school had prima facie violated provisions of The Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016.

The committee directed the school authorities to provide date of finalisation of books to be prescribed by the school for session 2022-23, list of members of committee of books/contents finalisation and minutes of meeting of books finalisation committee.

The school had also been asked to provide date of publication/display of list of books on the notice board, school website and submission of list to the CBSE.

Bathinda DC Showkat Ahmed Parray said: “We have issued notice to St Xavier Senior Secondary School on April 6 and sought details of the last three sessions within three days. They were supposed to submit the documents today, but sought some more time.”

It is learnt parents had lodged a complaint with the district administration alleging the school had been forcing students to purchase books from specific book shops in the city. —