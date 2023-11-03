Compelled to burn stubble, say farmers

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 2

Residents may face more breathing problems as farm fires are likely to increase because 35 per cent paddy is yet to be harvested in Sangrur district. Officials seem to have surrendered to farmers, who are openly burning stubble in the fields without any fear.

“I am compelled to burn this stubble. Why the government is not making any alternative arrangements for marginal farmers like us. Officials know they will face opposition and so they avoid coming to the fields when these are set on fire and make entries on papers only by sitting in the office,” said an old farmer who was burning stubble in a field located between Kanjhla and Kila Hakima villages.

“All farmers cannot purchase costly machines and the government should make arrangements for providing free machinery to farmers if it really wants to control farm fires,” said Bharpur Singh, another farmer.

Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh said, “Our teams have been trying to convince maximum number of farmers against stubble burning and at some places we also tried to douse the farm fires.”

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Sangrur