Compensate flood victims: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, August 12
LoP Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday urged the government in the state to pay compensation to flood victims.
Bajwa said the government had sought to change norms to double the compensation. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Punjab Chief Minister urged that the amount of compensation for the loss of life be doubled from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Similarly, for crop loss and damage to houses, it had sought doubling of amount from Rs 17,000 to Rs 34,000 and from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2.40 lakh, respectively.
