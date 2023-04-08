Compensation cheques will be given to farmers before Baisakhi, says CM

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, April 7

Farmers will get the compensation cheques for crop loss they suffered due to the recent unseasonal rains before Baisakhi, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He was addressing a press conference on the achievements of his government on completion of one year of its tenure here today.

“We have completed the special girdawari on 60 per cent of the affected land already. Farmers will definitely get their money, unlike many times earlier when the relief did not come at all. In case the loss is less than 75 per cent, farmers will get Rs 6,800 per acre as compared to Rs 5,400 earlier. If the loss is more than 75 per cent, farmers will get Rs 15,000 per acre as compared to Rs 12,000 earlier.”

The state has witnessed a 16.6 per cent increase in GST collection over the last financial year. The collection was Rs 18,126 crore as compared to Rs 15,542 crore in the previous fiscal. The CM said, “Though the excise policy had come into force after a delay of three months, it has helped in fetching 41.4 per cent more than the last year. The government earned Rs 8,841 crore, which is Rs 2,587 crore more than last year.”

He said that earlier, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was a ‘loss-making burden’ due to the wrong policies of successive governments, but for the first time, all pending subsidy amounting to Rs 20,200 crore has been released. Out of the total subsidy, Rs 9,063.79 crore has been given to the agriculture sector, Rs 2,911 crore to the industrial sector and Rs 8,285.90 crore has been assigned for domestic users. He said his government had inherited a subsidy bill of Rs 9,020 crore from previous governments and it is being repaid in instalments of Rs 1,804 crore. The government has so far provided 3,538 jobs to the youth in the power sector.

The CM said that in a landmark initiative, the government has experimented on giving an exemption of 2.25 per cent on stamp duty for land registration. He said that due to this, in March the revenue collection increased to Rs 658.68 crore from Rs 339 crore in February. Following positive feedback from the general public, the government has extended the exemption till April 30.

“The government is working on opening as many as 150 public mines to ensure availability of cheaper, quality sand to people. We have already opened 50. The government has dedicated 504 Aam Aadmi Clinics to the public and as many as 134 more will be opened shortly,” Mann said.

Mann added that the government would soon open eight to 10 special coaching centres for the aspirants of UPSC Civil Services Examination.

When questioned about action on the drug menace reports presented to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the CM said, “Our government will take action based on the reports and get to the roots of drug supply in the state to end the menace.”

When questioned about the pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, he said the government is doing its job.