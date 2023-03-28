Compensation for rain-hit farmers by Baisakhi

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 27

The government is all geared up to release the compensation for crop damage to farmers within 18 days.

While the reports of special girdawari in the affected areas, where the crops have been damaged because of the recent spell of rain, are to be submitted by April 6, the government will issue cheques to the affected farmers by Baisakhi, April 13.

DCs and patwaris have been given the instructions to send the reports as per the scheduled timeline, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, KAP Sinha said. The government has also asked the Cooperative Department to reschedule the loan repayment to farmers and decide to compensate the lessee farmers for losses after verification by the Revenue Department.

Yesterday, the government announced that it would enhance the compensation for crop damage by 25 per cent. Farmers having suffered a loss of 33 per cent to 75 per cent will get an enhanced compensation of Rs 6,750 per acre against Rs 5,400 per acre given till now from the State Disaster Relief Fund. Those facing 76 per cent to 100 per cent loss will now get Rs 15,000 per acre, up from the previous Rs 12,000 per acre.

These decisions have been taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Bhagwant Mann. Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and a battery of officers were present at the meeting this morning. The meeting took note of the revised girdawari reports that had come from (for 13.42 lakh hectare) Fazilka, Patiala, Muktsar and Mansa.

All decisions will have to be ratified by the CoM when they meet on Friday. The initial reports suggest that the area where there is 100 per cent crop loss is less than one lakh hectare (mostly in Fazilka), the standing crop on four lakh hectares has suffered a loss between 33-75 per cent. The crop on a little over seven lakh hectares has suffered a loss ranging from 25-33 per cent.

Overall yield loss in state 5%

Gurvinder Singh, Director, Agriculture, said though the yield loss in the rain-affected areas under wheat crop would be 10-17 per cent, the overall yield loss in Punjab would be around 5 per cent. In the areas not affected by the rain, the crop is good and will compensate for the loss suffered in the rain-affected areas.

Loan moratorium for growers

Those having taken loans from Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies can get fresh credit, even if they do not repay the previous loan immediately. The repayment date for this has been extended and such farmers will also get a moratorium on the interest charged for the extended term of repayment.