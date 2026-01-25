Compensation not a bounty but recognition of lifelong suffering; insurers must be liberal: HC

Holding that motor accident compensation cases are not “mere disputes over figures” but reminders of lives permanently altered, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that compensation is meant to acknowledge suffering, preserve dignity, and secure livelihood, and not to bestow any largesse.

Calling upon insurance companies to adopt a sympathetic and liberal approach, the court observed that payment of compensation in such cases was “like taking out a drop of water from a vast ocean”.

The observations were made by Justice Sudeepti Sharma while deciding an appeal arising out of a road accident that took place more than two decades ago.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had earlier awarded compensation of Rs 52 lakh, which the bench now enhanced to over Rs 2.64 crore — excluding Rs 6 crore towards medical treatment in the USA.

Referring to the human dimension underlying accident claims, Justice Sharma cautioned courts against a mechanical or purely arithmetic approach.

Focusing on the human impact, Justice Sharma noted that the claimant had lived with the consequences of the accident for over 20 years, enduring continuous pain, repeated medical interventions, and persistent uncertainty about his health and future.

“Cases of the present nature are not merely disputes over figures, but solemn reminders of lives irreversibly altered by unforeseen misfortune,” the court asserted, adding that the claimant had been “compelled to live with permanent and continuing disability”.

Insurers’ role underlined

Turning to the role of insurers, Justice Sharma made pointed observations on how insurance operates in practice. The court noted that only a small fraction of insured vehicles actually result in claims and that premiums paid by the public at large largely remain with insurance companies when no claim arises.

“Normally, in 10 out of 100 cases approximately, the Insurance Company is required to pay compensation… the amount of premium deposited by the public at large, if not claimed, is not refunded,” the judgment said, adding that this money goes either to private insurers or to the government in the case of public sector companies, which also earn interest on it.

Rejecting any notion of compensation as a bounty, Justice Sharma clarified: “The purpose of awarding compensation in such cases is not to bestow the amount, but to acknowledge suffering, alleviate hardship and secure the livelihood and the dignity of a person.”

Human dimension paramount

Stressing the statutory obligation of courts, Justice Sharma observed: “Courts, while discharging their statutory obligation, cannot remain oblivious to the human dimension underlying such claims.”

The court further held that compensation must be future-facing and not confined to past injuries alone.

“A just, fair, and reasonable compensation must therefore be one that responds not only to the injuries of the past, but also to the medical needs of the future, so that the appellant/claimant is not left to face a lifetime of suffering without adequate means of care.”

Accident background

Justice Sharma's bench was told the accident occurred in Jalandhar on October 13, 2002, at around 1.30 pm, when the claimant was riding as a pillion on a scooter.

A car, coming from the opposite direction at high speed and on the wrong side, struck the scooter. Due to the impact, both the rider and the claimant were thrown off, and the claimant suffered serious multiple injuries to the head and shoulder.

The claimant was around 26 at the time of the accident. His counsel submitted that he sustained multiple grievous injuries, including fracture of the right clavicle and severe head and brain injuries, resulting in complete bilateral hearing loss, permanent neurological impairment, and persistent tinnitus.

It was argued that even after more than two decades, the claimant continued to undergo medical treatment and had not recovered from the effects of the accident.

Tribunal award and High Court view

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had earlier awarded compensation of Rs 52 lakh, along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum, holding the insurance company liable to pay the amount.

While re-examining the matter, Justice Sharma revisited the adequacy of compensation in the context of the claimant’s deteriorating medical condition and future needs.

The court took note of the fact that, as on date, the claimant required medical treatment from the United States of America.

In these circumstances, Justice Sharma directed that the enhanced amount of compensation to the tune of Rs 2,64,81,844 — excluding Rs 6 crore towards medical treatment in the USA — would carry interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition till realisation.

In that backdrop, Justice Sharma reasoned: “The amount of compensation paid by the Insurance Company in the present case would amount to merely taking out a drop of water from a vast ocean.”

The court concluded that the claim had been examined and determined “in the spirit of fairness, equity, and compassion”, and disposed of all pending applications.