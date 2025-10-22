Complainant in death case of Punjab ex-DGP’s son known for shifting political loyalties   

Shamshuddin Chaudhary from Malerkotla, on whose complaint the Haryana Police have booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, Razia Sultana, in connection with their son Aqil Akhter's death, is known for shifting political loyalties.

Advertisement

Chaudhary, a cattle-feed trader who claims to be a neighbour of the deceased’s family, was previously associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Malerkotla.

Advertisement

He was also associated with other political parties in the past. His social media account has photographs with prominent political leaders from Punjab.

Advertisement

During the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, Chaudhary campaigned for Mohammad Jamil-ur-Rahman, the AAP candidate from Malerkotla who defeated three-time Congress MLA Razia Sultana.

Sultana, Mustafa's wife, was a minister in the previous Congress government.

Advertisement

Mustafa and Sultana have been booked by the Panchkula Police in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son.

Akhter was found dead at his Panchkula residence on October 16.

The deceased's wife and sister have also been booked in the case.

An FIR was registered on October 20 under Sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deal with murder and criminal conspiracy respectively, after Chaudhary filed a complaint alleging foul play in Akhter's death.

The Panchkula Police, which has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case, said on Tuesday that the complainant had told them he knew the family quite well.

When contacted on Wednesday, AAP MLA from Malerkotla Jamil-ur-Rahman said while Chaudhary did work for the party during the 2022 poll campaign, the distance between him and the organisation grew subsequently.

"He was with us for a short time. Before that, he was an Akali Dal worker," Rahman said.

He categorically denied that Chaudhary was ever his personal assistant (PA).

"After receiving so many complaints against him, I was forced to ban his entry to my office," the MLA said.

Chaudhary, however, insists that he only wants the truth behind Akhter's death to come out.

"I know the family well. This is not about politics," he said.

Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has served as the Punjab director general of police (human rights).

Mustafa and Sultana were considered a power couple when the Congress was in power in Punjab.

Malerkotla was announced as the state's 23rd district four years ago under the previous Congress government.

Mustafa has dismissed all allegations levelled against him and his family in connection with his son's death as "completely false".

Addressing the media in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Tuesday, Mustafa said he welcomes the police case against him and his wife as the probe would "reveal the truth".

Regarding a video purportedly shot by his son, the former DGP said the deceased was suffering from a psychotic disorder for nearly 18 years and also struggled with substance abuse.

Mustafa alleged that Chaudhary is a "big fraud", while claiming that he was kicked out by the AAP when it came to know about his reality.

"I request the SIT to make him sit in front of me as I want to confront him with certain questions. He has claimed that I am his neighbour but my home is 2 km away from Malerkotla and he has never been my neighbour. He also claims to know my in-laws, but I never saw him at their place even once. He is a big fraud," he said.

Mustafa also alleged that Chaudhary is playing into someone's hands.

Meanwhile, according to the FIR registered in Panchkula on his complaint, Chaudhary has sought a detailed probe into Akhter's death.

He has alleged in his complaint that there was "simmering discontent" between the deceased and his family.

The complainant has mentioned that the deceased had shot a video, wherein he levelled serious allegations against his family members.

"On August 27, Aqil Akhter had publicly posted a video on social media wherein he made very serious allegations against his father and his wife," Chaudhary has alleged, adding that the deceased had clearly expressed the apprehension that his life was in danger.

However, in a recent video, Akhter purportedly said, "I had posted a video earlier, in which I had said many things. It was due to my mental illness....I am blessed with such a good family."