Complainant, witnesses in bribery case allege threat to life

Faridkot, July 15

Apprehending the threat to life, the complainant and witnesses in the Rs 20-lakh police bribery case got their statements recorded in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge here.

“None of the five accused, including three police officials, has been arrested even a month after the registration of a first information report. We were receiving threats, so we approached the police to get our statements recorded in the court,” said Gagandass, main complainant and officiating head of Dera Harka Das at Kotsukhia village.

On June 3, the Kotkapura police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Gagnesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar, Sub-Inspector Khem Chand Prashar, head of a gaushala Malkeet Das and Jaswinder Singh for receiving bribe to rename a suspect in a murder case.

The court recorded the statements of main complainant Gagandass and witnesses Gagandeep Singh, Jarnail Singh and Resham Singh. The case against the police officials was registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the Bureau of Investigation. The court has already dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of the accused.

The police claimed the Vigilance Bureau was conducting an inquiry against the accused before arresting them.

According to the first information report, the accused received bribe from Gagandass, through Malkeet and Jaswinder in November 2022.

In November 2019, Hari Das, the likely successor of the dera, was killed and the police had booked Jarnail Das, head of the Moga branch of the dera on the complaint of Gagan. It was alleged that Jarnail was an aspirant for the top post and had hired some persons to eliminate his competitor.

However, the suspect was given the clean chit by the district police. This was opposed by the complainant. It was alleged that some police officers received Rs 20 lakh as bribe to rename Jarnail as the main suspect in the case.

