Complaint against Navjot Sidhu: Congress disciplinary panel to meet on Friday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The Congress disciplinary committee will meet here on Friday to take up the complaint against former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Committee member Tariq Anwar today told The Tribune, “Barring committee chairperson AK Antony who is undergoing some treatment in Kerala, all committee members will meet day after to discuss the complaint and charges against Mr Sidhu. We will go strictly by the party constitution in deliberating on the issue. We will also take the consent of Mr Antony on the issue before arriving at any conclusion.”

AICC in charge of Punjab Harish Choudhary had earlier forwarded a complaint against Sidhu for appropriate action.

The nature of accusations against Sidhu range from “repeated violation of party discipline and remarks unfavourable to the party” to his recent “indifferent attitude during the event marking the formal takeover of PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring”.